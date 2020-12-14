By Ayya Lmahamad

Businesses and government structures continue support of martyrs' families and war veterans of Second Karabakh War through through recently set up YAŞAT Fund.

PASHA Holding and its banking and insurance assets have transferred funds to the YAŞAT Fund to support the martyrs' families and veterans wounded in the Second Karabakh War, local media has reported.

A total of AZN 2 million ($1.1M) were transferred to the Fund from PASHA Holding, Kapital Bank, PASHA Bank, PASHA Insurance and PASHA Life.

"As a result of the 44-day war, our country achieved a glorious Victory and restored its territorial integrity. It is the civic duty of each of us to support the families of the soldiers who gave their lives for their homeland on the road to Victory, as well as the wounded veterans," CEO of PASHA Holding Jalal Gasymov has said.

Moreover, earlier the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan transferred funds in the amount of AZN 500,000 ($294,117) to the Fund. In addition, the Defense Ministry's management transferred funds in the amount of 50 percent of their monthly payroll to the YAŞAT Fund.

Likewise, Bank Respublika and employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan transferred funds in the amount of AZN 200,000 ($117,647) each to the Fund to support martyrs' families and veterans of the Second Karabakh War.

Additionally, the management of "AzeriMed" CJSC donated AZN 100,000 ($58,823) to the "YAŞAT" Fund.

On December 8, the Azerbaijani President signed a decree on the establishment of the Support Fund (YAŞAT Fund) to provide assistance to those wounded in defending the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the families of martyrs. The finances of the fund will be formed from donations from citizens of Azerbaijan, compatriots abroad and other individuals and legal entities, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law. The Fund's work consists of implementing civil society initiatives to support government measures in the field of social protection for martyrs'families and those wounded as a result of military operations.

It should be noted that during 44-day war a lot of businesses and government structures showed support of Azerbaijani Armed Forces amid clashes near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, by transferring funds to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

