By Laman Ismayilova

The Information Technologies Institute has hosted a virtual meeting focused on the international conference "Analysis of cyber security for industrial control systems" to be held next October.

Supported by NATO, three-day event will bring together scientists and experts in the field from the United States, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Turkey, Hungary, Estonia and Georgia.

The virtual meeting held ahead of the conference, was attended by the vice-president of Institute Rasim Alguliyev, head of the Cyber ​​Security Department at the Polish National Nuclear Research Center, co-director of the project, professor Jacek Gajewski and other officials.

The meeting discussed the main directions and agenda of the international conference, the appointment of relevant working groups and coordinators consisting of representatives of both sides, etc.

The virtual conference also highlighted the foundation of a specialized center for the security of cyberphysical systems at the Institute of Information Technology.

Speaking about the importance of the international conference, J. Gajewski expressed confidence that reports on priority topics will be heard during the upcoming event. He was also informed about the work to be done by his organization.

Academician Alguliyev stressed the strategic importance of ensuring the cyber security of such systems, taking into account the recent expansion of the application of "Industry 4.0" technology in the Azerbaijani economy. He expressed confidence that the country's leading scientists and specialists in the relevant field will contribute to this work.

The vice-president of the Information Technologies emphasized the importance of implementing joint innovative projects and expanding cooperation between the institute and the Polish National Center for Nuclear Research.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz