Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 20 private houses to citizens of this category in six regions of the country- Salyan, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Khacigabul, Shirvan and Goychay.

One of the social protection programmes, that is the programme to provide houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans expands every year.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

Up to now, around 1,000 apartments and individual houses have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by late 2020. Moreover, 400 cars will be given in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year.

So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018.

Earlier, the ministry reported that in line with the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

