Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and outgoing Belarus Ambassador Gennady Akhramovich have discussed bilateral ties, strategic partnership and the Nagorno Karabakh war, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website on December 4.

At a meeting with Akhramovich upon the termination of his diplomatic mission on December 4, Minister Bayramov highly appreciated the ambassador's diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, thanked him for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations and wished him success in his future endeavors. Touching upon the historical and friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries, the minister expressed satisfaction with the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the ministry said.

Bayramov informed the ambassador of the Patriotic War which lasted for 44-day over the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation.

Ambassador Akhramovich expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties in all areas, noting that even during the COVID-19 pandemic economic relations have grown. Akhramovich noted that he leaves Azerbaijan with the best wishes and noted that he will always remember his pleasant impressions of our country.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

