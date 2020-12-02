By Ayya Lmahamad

A memorandum on “Cultural and Scientific Cooperation” was signed between the Azerbaijan Innovation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Turkish Technopark GOSB, the agency reported on December 1.

It was noted during the meeting that turning Karabakh into a place of high technologies and innovations in the region is important for Azerbaijan’s economy and future progress. For this purpose, it is planned to open technology parks and innovation centers in Karabakh.

The Innovation Agency took the first step in this direction by signing a memorandum with GOSB Technopark, which is located in one of the largest industrial regions of Turkey and supports 130 technology companies.

According to the memorandum, in order to improve the level of technological knowledge and training of young specialists in Azerbaijan, it is planned to regularly exchange acceleration and technology transfer programs, as well as knowledge and experience.

Moreover, joint seminars, trainings and conferences will be organized for this purpose, and most importantly, a joint High Technologies Park will be established.

Likewise, its is planned to conduct the latest scientific research and production of high-tech devices in the park. In addition, it was noted that regularly organized campuses will create an environment in which youth and ICT specialists will be able to communicate with each other, exchange experiences and implemented new ideas.

The Innovation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies was established on November 6, 2018 by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan. The main task of the Agency is to create modern complexes for sustainable development of the ICT sector and increase competitiveness, expansion of innovation and high technologies based on modern scientific and technical achievements, scientific research, development of new technologies.

