Azerbaijan’s state postal operator Azerpost LLC, which is subordinate to the Transport, Communications and High Technology Ministry has become a member of a European postal association, the ministry has reported.

Azerpost Director-General Emin Afandiyev noted that the company carries out a direct international postal exchange with about 80 countries.

He emphasized that the company had achieved many successes during its activity, including 9 times in a row receiving the Gold Certificate in the field of EMS.

Moreover, he underlined that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued its operations in the international arena in accordance with the requirements and recommendations of the Universal Postal Union and the Azerbaijani government.

It should be noted that closed voting was held among 53 member states of the European postal association on Azerbaijan’s admission to the organization, as a result of which Azerpost was admitted to the membership of the organization.

The first postal service in Azerbaijan was established on June 1, 1818.

On October 7, 2004 "Azerpost" SE began to operate as a national operator under the Azerbaijani Communications and Information Technologies Ministry, and on August 31, 2009 the organization - legal form of "Azerpost" SE was changed and the entity continued its activity as Azerpost LLC.

Currently, as the national postal operator of the country Azerpost LLC, which has the most extensive network in the country, provides conventional and unconventional postal and financial services to all segments of the population and legal entities on favourable terms.



Along with the national postal operator Azerpost LLC, over 60 private postal operators provide fast and mail courier services to legal entities and individuals.

