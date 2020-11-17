A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 17 November.

The new edition includes articles: Imports from EU countries up; Maiden Tower Art festival opens in capital; Foreign Minister, EU official mull latest situation in Nagorno-Karabakh; Economic potential of liberated lands to be displayed at int'l expo and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.