The appeal by the Azerbaijani Parliament to the President of Azerbaijan will become a document that will go down in history, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark on the air of the 'In the Spotlight' program on ITV Public Television.

The MP noted that the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war has prevailed thanks to the unity of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, army, and citizens.

"I think that the Parliament's appeal, representing millions of voters, to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of this victory will become a document that will go down in history," Naghiyev said.

