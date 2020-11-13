By Trend

These days, the Azerbaijani people are experiencing the joy of a great victory, which they have been waiting for over 30 years, Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

The speaker of the parliament stressed that thanks to the strong will of the supreme commander and the might of the Azerbaijani troops, the liberation war of the Azerbaijani people ended in victory and the country's territorial integrity was restored.

Gafarova added that unfortunately, the war entails losses and Azerbaijan also suffered losses.

The MPs revered memory of the martyrs by a minute of silence.

While speaking about the liberation of the pearl of the Nagorno-Karabakh region – Shusha city from the Armenian occupation, which is of great importance for Azerbaijan, the speaker of the parliament stressed that Armenia has received such a blow from which it will be unable to recover for a long time and today chaos and arbitrariness reign in Armenia.

“The Armenians have destroyed everything, what was in the occupied territories,” Gafarova said. “The Armenians destroyed the historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan, plundered the country's national wealth.”

“Despite all the pressure that was put on the Azerbaijani supreme commander, he held out,” Gafarova said. “Every day, Azerbaijan was demanded to stop, to stop hostilities, but the president said that Azerbaijan was liberating its own lands from occupation. Long live President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, long live the victorious Azerbaijani troops, long live the Azerbaijani people!"

