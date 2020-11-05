By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased social assistance payments by 22.9 percent during the period of January-October 2020, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has reported.

The State Fund of Social Protection under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provided pensions, allowances and targeted social assistance to 2.6 million people.

During the reporting period, the population was provided with social assistance payments in the amount of AZN 4.7 billion ($2.7bn), which is by AZN 890.9 million ($524M) or 22.9 percent more than during the same period last year.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan expanded its social programs to record levels in 2020 despite the limitations of the pandemic. The country’s main policy is to ensure the welfare of citizens, mentioning the achievements of the strategy of socio-economic development.

Thus, this year’s social package covers about 5 million people where only 4.2 million citizens were covered under the last year’s package.

During the quarantine regime introduced due to coronavirus pandemic, the country has paid lump-sum payment for unemployed and low income people working informally during the special quarantine regime and for individual entrepreneurs and taxpayers. Thus, lump sum payment program in the amount of AZN 333 million ($195.8M), were paid to the unemployed and low income people working informally during the special quarantine regime introduced in the country.

Additionally, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan operating in the spheres negatively affected by the COVID-19 will be exempted from rental payment for the period of nine months.

---

