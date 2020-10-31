By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post regarding the earthquake that hit the city ofIzmir, Turkey.

According to Trend, the post says: "It is with deep sorrow and regret that I learned the news of casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that jolted the Aegean region of Turkey.

I extend my deepest condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The grief of the Turkish people is our grief. Our brotherhood is eternal and unshakable! May Almighty God protect our peoples from all calamities and misfortunes!"

