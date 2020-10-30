By Trend

Azerbaijan appealed to the European Court on Human Rights on October 27, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Oct.30.

According to Amirbayov, the appeal stated the fact that as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of Armenia the rights of many people were violated.

"The facts about the violation of the European Convention on Human Rights have been also presented. The clause on the violation of the right to life allows considering the appeal of Azerbaijan. The appeal will be soon considered, and the Armenian side will be required to give the explanation,” he said.

“The respective video and photo pieces of evidence have already been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights. So, international organizations were informed about the use of cluster munitions by Armenian Armed Forces during missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians," added the official.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

