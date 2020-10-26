By Trend

Israel has sent humanitarian and medical aid to the residents of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, which came under missile attacks by Armenia, the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the newspaper, the Azerbaijani side "recently applied for humanitarian and medical aid for dozens of civilians who suffered from the shelling in Ganja city”, and Israel "in response to the request for help supplied heaters, warm clothes, blankets, first aid kits, and basic necessities".

The newspaper also said that the second batch of Israeli aid with consumables for medical supplies was delivered to Ganja on October 24, noting that "Israel is ready to supply medical equipment if necessary".

On October 23, Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Dick visited Ganja, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper added.

