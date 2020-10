By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Azerbaijani Army has liberated from Armenian occupation four villages in Gubadli and a few more villages in Khojavend, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

President Ilham Aliyev wrote about this on his official Twitter account on 23 October.

"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army liberated Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev tweeted.

The president announed in another Twitter post that the Army liberated Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan.

