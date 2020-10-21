21 October 2020 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Armenia continues to commit war crimes against the Azerbaijani civilian, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
“On October 20, 498 projectiles, 4 missiles, and 3 drone attacks were fired at 6 cities of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev wrote.
Tartar - 423 projectiles
Aghdam - 49 projectiles
Aghjabadi - 24 projectiles
Goranboy - 2 projectiles
Naftalan / Goranboy - SMERCH missiles
“As a result of the attack, two civilians in Tartar were killed, and one was injured,” Hajiyev added.
