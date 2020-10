On 8 October 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is going on working visit for Geneva, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The goal of the visit is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and presenting to the Co-Chairs the position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

