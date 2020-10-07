By Trend

After the occupation of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by Armenia in 1992-1993 - Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, that is, 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan, the Armenians turned one of the cradles of humanity - the Azykh Cave to ammunition depot, Head of the "Armenian Studies" department of the Institute of Caucasian Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Doctor of Historical Sciences, Gasim Hajiyev told Trend.

“The Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the territory where people from the Azykh and Taglar camps live. It is one of the most ancient human places. The territory of Karabakh, which Armenia's falsifiers are trying to seize, is the site of the representatives of the Guruchay culture of the Paleolithic era, as well as the Kura-Araks and Khojaly-Gadabay cultures,” Hajiyev added.

“Sources and research indicate that in ancient times the territory of Karabakh covered the largest provinces of Albania. Sources confirm that the tribes of the Karabakh region were of Albanian-Turkic origin. However, after the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, our monuments there were destroyed and wiped off, and the Albanian Christian monuments were completely falsified,” said the head.

“The Albanian inscriptions in the Elysee Temple, the Hasanriz Temple, and other monuments that are historical monuments of our people were erased. The belongings of the Albanians were destroyed. The tomb and the inscription of the Albanian ruler Vachag III, kept in the Elysee Temple, were destroyed. The Armenian invaders wiped out the famous Khojaly burial mounds and destroyed our museums. In Shusha, statues of Azerbaijani thinkers are riddled with bullets," Hajiyev said.

He added that Armenia took a large number of historical artifacts from the Karabakh region to Armenia.

“After the occupation of our territories, Armenia had the "opportunity" to openly carry out their falsifications, which previously were secretly carried out on the territory of Karabakh. Photos of historical monuments of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are distributed in books and magazines around the world under the guise of Armenian monuments,” Hajiyev stressed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz