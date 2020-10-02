By Trend

The only solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is to return Karabakh and seven adjacent regions to Azerbaijan, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsun Pakayin wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

The former ambassador added that mediation missions of various levels to resolve the conflict haven’t yet yielded positive results.

"Let's not forget that during the occupation of Iranian territory by Iraq, as the occupation continued, Iran insisted that it would not negotiate with the occupier,” wrote Pakayin.

Pakayin also reminded that as a preliminary condition for the start of the talks, Azerbaijan has demanded for Armenian Armed Forces to leave the occupied territories.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

