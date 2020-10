By Trend

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting October 1, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Those who wish to receive the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFRJdL3rSk913o87trw

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz