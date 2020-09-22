By Ayya Lmahamad

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has inaugurated new projects in Baku's districts, Azertag reported on September 22.

First Vice President has inaugurated a new building of Children's Art School No.3 named after Gulara Aliyeva in Bulbul settlement in Baku's Surakhani district.

The school was established under the auspices of the Music Society in 1935 and since 1940, has been functioning as Children's Music School No.5, and since 1988 as Children's Art School No.3.

The new building was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as the two-storied building of the school was in an emergency situation. The new building consists of three floors, 25 classrooms, dancing room, living room, assembly hall, library, teacher's room and canteen. Currently, the school has 493 students studying in 17 specialties. In addition, 110 teachers are working on these specialties. Dance and drawing lessons at the Children's Art School are held in groups, the rest specialties are taught individually.

To date, more than 35 students of the school have been awarded the titles of laureates of international competitions, and about 70 students took high places in national competitions.

Additionally, there are also a number of famous graduates of Children's Art School No.3.

On the same day, Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated a new building of kindergarden 212 in Shagan settlement in Baku's Khazar district.

In late 2019, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed a new building in the area for the kindergarten.

The two-storey kindergarten is designed for 100 beds, and consists of four groups. The kindergarten has bedrooms for infants, middle, senior and pre-school groups, play rooms, a buffet and a dining room where children can spend their free time.

Likewise, the kindergarten has assembly and gymnastics rooms, a green terrace for recreation and entertainment for children, a soccer and basketball field, a mountaineering area for children's physical education, a green area for communicating with nature, a creative room for children's development. In addition, the building also has working and methodical rooms for teachers.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is a charitable foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

