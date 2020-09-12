By Trend

As part of the official visit of the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Sahiba Gafarova to Turkey, the Azerbaijani MPs in Turkey’s Ankara city examined a part of the administrative building of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, which was damaged during the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Trend reports on Sept. 11 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The delegation was thoroughly informed about the events of that period.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz