A member of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation to the NATO Kamran Bayramov has hailed the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the online meeting of NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on the Civil Dimension of Security on September 10, Bayramov said that as an example of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to over 30 countries of the world via the WHO.

Moreover, Bayramov recalled that as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initiated holding NAM’s Contact Group's summit dedicated to the fight against coronavirus on May 4 in the format of the videoconference in a bid to ensure international solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani MP made a proposal regarding the 4th item of the draft report on COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the item reads that NATO welcomes the exchange of best practices achieved by member countries in responding to the crisis.

The proposal contains including the words "associated countries" after the words "member countries" in this sentence. Since, for example, Azerbaijan, which is an associate member of NATO, has been putting forward the necessary initiatives and taking effective steps in the regional and global fight against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic around the world.

The Azerbaijani MP also made several proposals regarding the fight against COVID-19. These proposals inlcude holding a special video conference by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on the role and importance of NATO in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstration of solidarity between NATO member states and associate members in the fight against coronavirus at the conference, ensuring reciprocal activities between them, exchanging best practices, finding a global response to this threat and other important issues to be discussed at the conference.

