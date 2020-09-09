By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is taking measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s relevant decree of July 28 that aims to resolve the country’s water supply problems.

Azersu water supply company has started drilling sub-artesian wells in Tartar and Barda regions to improve drinking and irrigation water supply for up to 9,000 residents of six villages.

The sub-artesian wells will be drilled in each of the three villages of Tartar and Barda regions.

The process is done within the framework of the relevant order of the Azerbaijani President “On measures for design and drilling of sub-artesian wells to meet the needs of arable land and drinking water”.

Since water springs of Tartar region, located in the front zone, remained in the occupied territories, rural residents suffer from lack of drinking and irrigation water. Therefore, it has been decided to use underground water for drinking water supply.

For this purpose, research work was carried out in the territory of the region and a decision was made to drill new sub-artesian wells.

Thus, in the framework of a joint project between Azersu and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, drilling work began in the village of Sahlabad in Tartar region and will continue in the villages of Ismailbeyli and Sarov.

Drilling of sub-artesian wells has also begun in Khankhanimli village of Barda region, and will continue in the villages İkinci Nazırlı and Kalantarli. After the drilling is completed, transformers for pumping and power supply will be installed in the wells.

Additionally, by the end of the year, it is planned to drill sub-artesian wells in 24 settlements of 15 regions of the country, thus water will be supplied to up to 65,000 local residents.

Earlier it was reported that 18 sub-artesian wells will be drilled in Sheki in 2020.

Likewise, earlier the drinking water supply and sewage system of western Gazakh region was being reconstructed. The project in Gazakh aims to improve access to water and sanitation services for 26,000 people in the region. Seven of the 12 sub-artesian wells to be drilled in Agstafa region, will provide Gazakh region and surrounding villages with sustainable drinking water.

Likewise, on July Azersu OJSC started construction of new main water pipeline in Neftchala, where drinking water has been insufficient for many years.

Water reserves in Azerbaijan are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers, meaning that access to fresh water requires large investments.

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources".

