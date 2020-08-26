By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu have inaugurated the “Sea Cup” international competition in Baku.

The opening ceremony of the “Sea Cup” competition took place at the Buta Naval base of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces on August 25.

The "Sea Cup" international contest is planned to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.

During the period of the competition, the sailors will have to show their skills in performing artillery fires against the sea and air targets, anchoring and mooring barrel, rescue training, as well as in the fight for the survivability of the ship.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy said in a presser in Baku that the “Sea Cup” contest is the symbol of our friendship and sea brotherhood.

"The Sea Cup" is a symbol of our friendship and sea brotherhood. During these competitions, we can see how much the navies of other countries have developed since the last competition, and we are further developing our skills,” Kasatonov added.

It should be noted that August 17, The Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the “International Army Games-2020”. Among the Russian Caspian Flotilla arriving in Azerbaijan, are small-size gunnery ships “Makhachkala” and “Astrakhan”, and “SB-738” rescue tugboat.

Iran and Kazakhstan will not participate in the “Sea Cup” contest this year due to COVID-19, which was discussed at the video conference with the participants of the contest held in the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces on August 13.

