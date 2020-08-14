By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on August 15. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-23 °C at night, +24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °Cat night, +24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent.

Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches. North-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western areas. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +18-23 C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature +10-15 °C at night, +15-19 °C in the daytime.

On August 15, the temperature is expected to be close to normal, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz