Land Forces and Air Force's fighter aircraft have been involved in the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale exercises, the Defense Ministry said on 11 August.

The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkey joint large-scale live-fire tactical exercises continues with the participation of Land Forces. During this stage, the units of Land Forces have trained complex tactical elements.

Using modern weapons, the units carried out tasks of repelling an imaginary enemy attack.

Earlier, on August 10, crews of fighter aircrafts of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces conducted training flights during the first stage of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical flight exercises "TurAz Kartali - 2020".

According to the scenario of the training phase, the military pilots trained pilotage techniques, as well as paired and group flights.

The crews of the combat aircrafts could successfully fulfill the assigned tasks.

The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

