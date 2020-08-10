By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s coronavirus task force has taken another step in mitigating coronavirus quarantine regime that will be in force in the country until August 31.

Taking into account the positive dynamics of the coronavirus infection and the need to strengthen economic activities, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has decided allow the activities of some areas of production, trade and services.

Thus, as of today, the following activities are allowed in Baku, Sumgait, Ganka, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy and Goygol regions:

- holding street sports competitions and games;

- activity of trade objects on sale of non-food products and consumer services (except large trade centers);

- production of machinery and equipment;

- production of electrical equipment;

- production of computer, electronic and optical products;

- production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers;

- manufacture of other vehicles;

- manufacture of printing products;

- manufacture of jewellery;

- production of musical instruments, sporting goods;

- garment manufacturing;

- textile industry;

- footwear industry;

- leather and leather goods production;

- tobacco production;

- manufacturing of other industrial products.

Moreover, restrictions are lifted around the number of employees, 50 percent, as well as 30 percent of the total number of employees working under employment contract, involved in work in the following areas:

- production of daily care and hygiene products; production and repair of construction and household appliances; engineering and design services; production of packaging products; production of stone, metal and wood products; production and repair of furniture; points of sale for animal feed, including pet stores; points of sale of building materials and household trifles; online sales; dry cleaning; cleaning of residential premises, except apartments; car repair; car washes; shelters for animals; translation services.

Furthermore, the decision was taken with regards to the entry and exit to/out of the regions. Thus, from August 10, in the territories of abovementioned cities and regions, the entry and exit is allowed under the following circumstances:

-persons wishing to take part in the funeral of a close relative on the basis of a permit obtained through the Call Center Service 102 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- on the basis of the certificate issued by the doctor in connection with receiving treatment on urgent medical necessity or on schedule;

- persons having tickets for relevant international and domestic flights, as well as on the basis of a stamp applied to the passport of citizens entering the country through the state border in the relevant order at the place of residence or stay.

Additionally, Presidential Aide Shahmar Movsumov announced that the activities of cafes, restaurants and catering facilities might be partially resumed as of August 17.

“The resumption of outdoor activities of cafes, restaurant and catering facilities from August 17 and the opening of the possibility of visiting the country’s regions from August 24 are being discussed,” he said.

The Operational Headquarters has warned citizens that in order to synchronize economic activities with measures to prevent the spread of infection, it is necessary to strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Observance of sanitary-epidemiological requirements is the only way to continue and further expand economic activity.

On August 5, SMS permit system was abolished, allowing citizens leave their place of residence freely.

---

