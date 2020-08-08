By Trend

Some people perceive the quarantine regime softening as a victory over the disease, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 8, Trend reports.

According to the assistant to president, there are also such ungrounded opinions that there is no quarantine regime anywhere in the world and no one wears a mask, which is absolutely wrong.

"There is no country in which the coronavirus was not continuing, including Azerbaijan; there is no state in which the disease was completely defeated,” he noted.

“As the Azerbaijani president noted, we are all tired of this quarantine. It’s a kind of torment," Movsumov stressed.

