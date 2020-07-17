By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has so far spent AZN 752 million ($442.3M) to fight coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during an online meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on July 15.

The government has allocated AZN 1.4 billion ($823.5m) from the state budget to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to curb its negative impact on the country’s economy according to the relevant presidential decree.

Of this AZN 752 million ($442.3M) have been used in six months.

Some AZN 149 million ($87.6M) out of AZN 250 million ($147.1M) allocated for health care has already been used, as well as AZN 281 million ($165.3M) out of AZN 570 million ($335.3M) allocated for social and economic support measures.

Moreover, AZN 244 million ($143.5M) out of AZN 309 million ($181.7M) allocated for social security measures, and AZN 118 million ($69.4M) out of AZN 280 million ($164.7M) allocated for financial support to state companies has also been used already.

Azerbaijan has opened five modular hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and the number of such hospitals is expected to reach ten soon.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case on February 28. So far, 26,165 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 17,256 patients have recovered, 334 people have died.

---