By Ayya Lmahamad

Another 200 Azerbaijan citizens will be repatriated from Georgia today, local media reported on July 13.

On July 11, repatriated citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Tbilisi clinics, and all tests came out negative.

All citizens will be taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü» by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country.

It should be noted that repatriated citizens will not be placed under quarantine in Azerbaijan, and will be given a permit for free movement for the day of their arrival. However all citizens undertake obligations for self- isolation for two weeks upon arrival.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

