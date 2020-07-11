By Trend

Azerbaijan will continue bringing back citizens from abroad next week, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.

“Some 250 Azerbaijani citizens who are on the border area between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the Azerbaijani citizens from Iran, Turkey and other countries are planned to be brought back to the homeland,” the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said.

“Approximately 200 of our compatriots will be brought to Azerbaijan from Georgia,” Hajiyev added.

“The Azerbaijani citizens will be brought back from Budapest to Baku this week, mainly the students studying in Hungary,” Hajiyev said. “Moreover, it is planned to return the Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Doha to Baku via the flights.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz