One Azerbaijani serviceman serving as part of the peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan has been infected with coronavirus, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.

story will be updated

