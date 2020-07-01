By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed the laws on the military-financial cooperation and preferential trade agreements between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the presidential website reported on July 1.

Earlier, on 31 May, the Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) adopted the laws on “military financial cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey”, and “Preferential Trade Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey”.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the agreements on military-financial cooperation and preferential trade during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s one-day visit to Baku on February 25.

The agreement on preferential trade will give a great impetus to increase the trade turnover between the two countries from $4.5 billion to $15 billion.

