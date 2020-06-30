Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Gakh region.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 1.19 million manats for digging 17 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 28,701 people in 17 residential areas in the region.

The sub-artesian wells will be dug in the following residential areas: Gakh city, Almali, Baydarli, Daymadaghli, Alibayli, Gulluk, Ibakhli, Kichik Alatamir, Garadolag, Gindirgha, Gipchag, Goraghan, Lalapasha, Marsan, Turajli, Uzuntala and Zarna villages.

