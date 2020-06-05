By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has said Azerbaijan is narrowing the scale of corruption and the shadow economy with systemic institutional measures.

Aliyev made the remarks at the opening of the “Asan Hayat” centre in Aghdjabadi district on June 4.

“Our modern approach is reflected in the example of this service. We see and prove that it is possible not only to fight corruption and bribery but also to succeed. We use all means. Of course, I think that the main role here is played by systemic measures. Because we already see in the example of ‘ASAN Service’ that it is possible here," the president said.

Aliyev stressed that administrative and punitive measures are being taken to fight corruption.

“The Azerbaijani public is being informed about this issue. I can say that our fight against corruption and bribery is highly appreciated in thousands of letters addressed to me. Citizens appreciate and like it, and we see that more and more signals are coming from places”, he noted.

Furthermore, Aliyev has emphasized the importance of public control over corruption.

“Every signal of official arbitrariness will be investigated. Of course, these signals must be fair. Here, any smear campaign should not be allowed and should not be taken spontaneously. Each signal will be seriously investigated”, Aliyev added.

The president has said that therefore, first of all, justice and public control must be ensured. “I am confident that we have won the fight against corruption and bribery”, he noted.

Furthermore, Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan increased the number of "ASAN service" centres to 19 in a short period of time, and this process continues. “Currently, eight centres are planned to be built, he said.

“Since the launch of the ‘ASAN service’, there have been about 38 million applications. The fact that the activity of ‘ASAN service’ best reflects the activity of citizens is that the approval rate is 99.4 per cent. Almost 100 per cent of our citizens are satisfied with the ‘ASAN service’ centres”, the president noted.

In this regard, Aliyev said that “ASAN service” is an intellectual product of Azerbaijan.

“I have said once, I want to say again, that we are already exporting this intellectual product. Agreements have been signed with several countries on the establishment of our "ASAN service" centres in those countries”, he said.

In addition, President Aliyev highlighted the fact that the activity of "ASAN service" has given a great impetus to the development of innovations in Azerbaijan.

“’ASAN service’ is the national brand of Azerbaijan. It is no coincidence that the UN praised the activities of the ‘ASAN service’ centres and presented a special award”, said Aliyev.

In the meantime, the president noted that Azerbaijan is currently seriously engaged in the self-employment program, adding that this year, at least 10,000 people will be involved in the program.

He also commented on the World Health Organization’s praise of Azerbaijan’s work to combat COVID-19.

“This shows that our measures are purposeful, effective and courageous,” the president said.

