By Akbar Mammadov

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, a competition for the title of "Best Motorized Rifle Unit" is being held in the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry reported on its website on June 4.

The competition has been focused on testing the readiness of motorized infantry units on combat vehicles, increasing the knowledge and skills of the staff, and improving combat skills.

“Military personnel successfully fulfill driving, shooting, physical training and other training, as well as perform tasks accurately, on time and correctly”, the ministry said.

