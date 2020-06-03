By Aisha Jabbarova

Police in Azerbaijan have started fining residents who fail to wear face masks in public as ordered by the government to curb the spread of the coronoavirus pandemic in the country.

Police officers are raiding crowded places that have large number of vehicles and passengers, bus stops and closed venues.

On June 2, President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences that envisage fines ranging from $29 to $117 for resident who fail to wear a protective face mask. The fines for legal entities that break face mask rule will range from $117 to $235.

The amendments were adopted by the Parliament on May 31.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. On May 29, the country extended special quarantine regime until June 15 while relaxing some of the lockdown rules. Since 31 May, the activity of large shopping centres and malls on the territory of the country is resumed (except for children's and entertainment centres, cinemas, public catering facilities) has been restored.

As of June 3, Azerbaijan has registered 5,935 COVID-19 cases and 71 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3,564 .

__

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz