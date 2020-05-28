US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the Republic Day, celebrated on May 28.

“The United States and Azerbaijan have enjoyed an important partnership for nearly 30 years. We engage on important issues such as security, energy and economic development, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Whether serving shoulder-to-shoulder to help establish peace in Afghanistan or working together to strengthen European energy security through the Southern Gas Corridor, our two countries continue to collaborate on some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Pompeo.

He pointed out that the United States remains strongly committed, as a Minsk Group co-chair country, to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world unique challenges this year, I am confident the people of Azerbaijan will face up to them with courage and determination. The United States stands with you and supports the sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan,” said Pompeo.