By Trend

The COVID-19 tests have revealed 681 healthcare workers of Azerbaijan to be infected, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 22.

He noted that this made up 18 percent of the total number of infected. Of all infected, 537 health workers recovered and were discharged from the hospital, treatment of the remaining personnel continues.

To date, four healthcare workers infected with coronavirus have died.

According to Bayramli, last week the Operational Headquarters continued anti-pandemic measures, discussions were held and decisions made.

“Today, 106 people tested positive for coronavirus. In total, 3,855 cases of infection have been recorded in the country as of now, 2,399 people recovered and discharged from the hospital,” reminded the chairman.