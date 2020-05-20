By Trend

The US has provided nearly $3.6 million COVID-19 assistance to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the State Department’s website.

“Nearly $3.6 million in total assistance includes $3 million in health assistance which is helping prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk-communications, and more. It also includes $565,000 in MRA (Migration and Refugee Assistance) humanitarian assistance that will help vulnerable people and host communities during the pandemic,” reads the message.

Over the past 20 years, the United States has invested more than $894 million in total assistance to Azerbaijan, including nearly $41 million for health, said the State Department.

