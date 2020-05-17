By Ayya Lmahamad

Deputy head of Azerbaijan's State Border Service Afgan Naghiyev has been detained in a joint operation carried out by the State Security Service and the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the State Security Service reported on May 14.

Naghiyev’s detention is linked to the criminal case launched by the Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General's Office against illegal activities of the authorities of the Coastal Guard under the State Border Service.

Along with Nagiyev, border service officials and several civilians have been detained.

The investigation is underway.

Earlier, the State Security Service conducted an operation against officials of the Ministry of Culture, whereby Deputy Minister of Culture Rafig Bayramov and Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Zakir Sultanov were detained in connection with numerous illegal actions.

---

