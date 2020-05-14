By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and the Iranian side have clarified the issue of the construction of “Khudaferin” and “Giz Galasi” hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araxes River, presidential aide, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference on May 13.

Remarking at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the presidential aide noted that the two sides have discussed the issue in the conditions of dialogue and mutual understanding.

Hikmat Hajiyev also stressed that there are friendly and good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“These relations continue during the coronavirus pandemic, and an agreement was reached as a result of negotiations between the two countries on the closure of borders and the mutual passage of citizens due to the virus”, he added.

Hajiyev’s statement comes after recent media reports that Iran is constructing "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro-junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River in the territory of occupied Jabrayil district.

On May 7, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said that the agreement with Iran on the construction of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro-junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River is based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of both countries.

Thus, the agreement on cooperation in the field of continuation of construction, operation, use of energy and water resources of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro-junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River was signed on February 23, 2016 and the parties to this agreement are Azerbaijani and Iranian governments.

Based on these principles, the agreement stresses the importance of restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of UN resolutions.

It should be noted that these hydroelectric power stations are located in the Jabrayil district of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territories of Azerbaijan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz