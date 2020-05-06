By Ayya Lmhammad

Some 118.186 taxpayers in Azerbaijan who have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic have applied for state support, the Ministry of Economy told local media on May 6.

"In particular, 21.472 taxpayers have been registered for the payment part of the salary of employees. The number of their employees amounts to 191.306 people (the volume of requested assistance is $50.8 million). Some 92.553 taxpayers have applied for the support for micro-entrepreneurs.

At the same time, 20.596 taxpayers have received actual assistance in the amount of AZN 42.4 million ($24.9M) to pay part of the employees' salaries.

Appeals from other taxpayers are under consideration.

The appeals have been received within the measures to support entrepreneurship in accordance with the action plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the execution of paragraph 10.2 of the order of the President of Azerbaijan "On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and caused by its sharp fluctuations occurring in the world energy and stock markets, the Azerbaijani economy, macroeconomic stability, employment issues in the country and business entities".

As reported earlier, AZN 215 million ($126,4M) from the state budget will be directed to pay salaries of 304.000 people working in companies significantly affected by coronavirus.

In addition, AZN 80 million ($47M) will be paid to about 300.000 microbusiness entities. The amount of payments to them will range between AZN 250 to AZN 5,000.

The Economy Ministry noted that information on the results of applications under the financial support program and transfer of funds to a bank account is sent as notifications to the "electronic office" of taxpayers (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and to mobile phones as SMS-messages. Taxpayers can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.

____

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz