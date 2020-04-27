Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate $20 million to reconstruct the highway between the border checkpoints "Khanoba" and "Samur" on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border, president’s official website reported on April 27.

Thus, $17,683 million (AZN30 million) will be allocated to the State Agency for Automobile Roads (AAYDA) for the expansion of the 23.5 km section of the highway between the border checkpoints "Khanoba" and "Samur" on the state border of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation into four lanes.

Under another presidential decree signed on the same day, $2,37 million (AZN4 million) will be allocated to the State Customs Committee. The funds will be used to carry out construction work at the customs post "Khanoba" of the Northern Territory Main Customs Office of the State Customs Committee of the country.

It should be noted that funds for the construction of the road and the construction work will be allocated within the framework of state investments provided for in the state budget for 2020.

