Rainless and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 18.

Fog is predicted in some places in the morning, mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +9-11 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 9-11 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

In the country’s regions, the weather will mainly be rainless. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from 1 °C to +6 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for weather sensitive people.

