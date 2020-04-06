By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has confirmed 57 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on 6 April.

“57 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections have been registered in Azerbaijan, and these people have been admitted to the special treatment hospital”, the report said.

The Operational Headquarters also noted that at the same time, 12 people infected with the coronavirus were treated, cured and released.

In general, 44 out of 641 people infected with coronavirus infection in the country have been treated, seven people have died, and 590 people are being treated in special hospitals. Eleven of them are in critical condition, 17 are in moderate condition, and the health of others is stable.

Relevant measures are being taken in our country to examine 4369 people placed in various quarantine zones.

Over the past period, more than 45,000 tests have been conducted to identify new infections.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz