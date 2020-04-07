By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs has fined 3,796 people and detained six other citizens who were violating the quarantine regimes imposed in the country over the spread of novel coronavirus, the ministry reported in its official website on April 6.

“A total of 3,796 people, including 1,881 in Baku, were fined and five people were administratively arrested for attempting to cross special police posts in cities and regions of the country, including intermediate and auxiliary roads outside those posts, and violating quarantine regimes", the ministry said.

One of the resident who was administratively arrested was the owner of a catering facility that violated the quarantine regime. All catering facility have been shut down in the country as part of the quarantine.

At the same time, one resident received a warning for spreading untrue information about the coronavirus infection on social networks, including “WhatsApp” instant messaging.

It should be noted that in general, six people were administratively arrested, 3,800 people were fined and one person was warned on April 5.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz