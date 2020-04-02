By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

An emergency situation may be declared in Azerbaijan due to COVID-10 outbreak, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov said at a press conference on April 2.

“Despite the special quarantine regime declared in the country, the number of infections exceeds the number of recovered people. Therefore, we seek to get people stay at home. Only 26 people have recovered, while the number of infections has increased. If this situation continues, a state of emergency might be declared. We must try to curb the growth of the number of infections,” Mammadov addressed.

The spokesman reminded that that 41 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country on April 2.

The condition of eight people out of those 41 people is severe, 11 people moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

He also stressed that these numbers may change during the day.

Some 400 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Twenty-six people have recovered and five have died. The rest 369 people are being treated in special hospitals.

In the meantime, the head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said that the epidemic peak period, as well as a decrease in the number of virus infections in the country are being studied based on the statistical analysis.

“From the first day, there are scientists and statisticians engaged in this work at the headquarters. These people are engaged in viral simulation development in the country. Probably the result will be announced soon. Experts are currently working on when the virus will reach its peak or decrease in the country,” she emphasized.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

