By Trend

Azerbaijan's Parliament has opened session to discuss issues of fighting the coronavirus threat in the country, Trend reports on March 17.

According to the Parliament's Chairman Sahiba Gafarova, the work carried out in this field in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by the World Health Organization.

“Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter with instructions to local executive authorities and heads of state structures. The letter contains a number of requirements for organizing the fight against the threat of coronavirus infection. One of them is to restrict holding sessions, consultations and meetings, and to implement their management by phone, mobile communications and internet. In this regard, it is necessary to suspend sessions of the committees and commissions,” she said.

Coronavirus infection (COVID-19) continues spreading rapidly around the world.

According to the information of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the long incubation period, the speed of distribution and the absence of vaccines encourage the world countries to take even more strict measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus infection a global pandemic. Based on WHO recommendations and requirements on the virus prevention, it became necessary to undertake a number of urgent measures in the country.

In this regard, it was decided to postpone the mass events for a month. Also, organizations related to the public and private sectors, the citizens are required to strictly observe special rules on preventing the coronavirus spread.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz