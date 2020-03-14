By Trend

Coronavirus is spreading across the world, pandemic is observed, while the situation in Azerbaijan is not pandemic, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.

He noted that the Operational Headquarters has made new decisions to prevent aggravation of the situation.

"Solemn events in cafes and restaurants are prohibited. According to the special regime, many mass events are banned. This does not mean that the situation is very difficult in the country. These are preventive measures. The situation has become complicated in some countries due to the lack of preventive measures. Now the state and citizens need to be united. Serious measures will be taken against those who do not comply with the special regime and create agiotage. There is the Ministry of Internal Affairs and those spreading false information will be held accountable. Therefore, people should be careful and should not trust the information, which has no official confirmation,” he said. Mammadov noted that the situation in Azerbaijan is better in comparison with other countries.

“We don’t want the situation in Azerbaijan to be like in other countries. Other countries began to make decisions after the situation worsened, but we made preventive decisions. Law enforcement authorities will take measures against those spreading disinformation or creating agiotage,” Mammadov said.

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.

